Bengal poised to emerge as hub for semiconductor tech amid strengthened Indo-US partnership

Kolkata: Bengal is poised for significant advancements in semiconductor technology as India and the U.S. strengthen their strategic partnership in the field.



This collaboration positions Bengal as a key destination for exploring semiconductor opportunities, potentially driving socio-economic changes in the region.

The upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) will prioritise discussions on advancing semiconductor technology, which is expected to create numerous job opportunities.

A team of U.S. experts may visit the state to explore possibilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden recently praised a landmark initiative to establish advanced semiconductor technology in Kolkata, a move expected to boost the industry in both India and the U.S. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted the state’s proactive efforts, including the State IT Department and PSU Webel’s engagement with semiconductor industries and startups relocating to Webel IT Parks post-pandemic.

The Indian government’s “Semiconductor Mission” promotes domestic manufacturing, while Bengal’s “Information Technology and Electronics Policy” supports electronics production.

Leading institutions like IIT Kharagpur, IISER Kolkata, and Jadavpur University are involved in semiconductor research. GlobalFoundries (GF), a key player in the semiconductor industry, praised Bengal’s IT infrastructure and is exploring cross-border technology partnerships to meet India’s growing chip demand.