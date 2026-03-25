‘Bengal poised to build Rs 40L cr economy within next 5 years’

Kolkata: While in 2021 Assembly election manifesto, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) had focused on a series of social schemes besides highlighting an “outstanding” achievement of 53 per cent GSDP growth in the past 10 years (2011-2021), this year’s manifesto of the ruling party aims to push the state’s economy further as it pledges to build Rs 40 lakh crore economy within next 5 years, sustaining double digit growth.



Stressing the “economic prosperity”, the TMC sets a target of positioning Bengal as the third-largest economy in India within the next 10 years. One of the key goals of the party, as the current manifesto pointed out, is to establish Bengal as India’s “gateway” of trade for eastern India by developing the Global Trade Centre, expanding deep-sea and river port networks, and creating modern logistics hubs to boost exports and generate high-quality employment.

“Bengal’s nominal GDP has grown almost 6 times in the last 15 years. The average per capita income has tripled in the same period. Our government successfully lifted 1.72 crore people out of poverty,” reads this year’s manifesto which was published by the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee recently.

If taken a look at the 2021 election manifesto, TMC in that year had promised to uphold Bengal as the fifth largest economy with GDP size of over Rs 12.5 lakh crore and annual per capita income of more than Rs 2.5 lakh in the next five years (2021-2026).

“West Bengal is the sixth largest economy in the country with a GSDP of Rs 7.93 lakh crore (2019-2020). Over the last ten years, Bengal’s GSDP has seen a growth of 53 per cent,” reads the 2021 election manifesto.

This year, the party unveiled the manifesto, ‘Banglar Jonno Didir 10 Pratigya’, outlining a broad welfare and development roadmap ahead of the Assembly elections. Presenting the 10 pledges, Banerjee said they would form the foundation of governance if the party returns to power for a fourth consecutive term. The ruling party will reinforce several areas, besides new initiatives such as annual “Duare Chikitsa” (health at doorstep) camps in every block and town to strengthen last-mile healthcare delivery. The manifesto promises housing for all and piped drinking water to every household.