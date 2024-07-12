Bengal plans to set up marketing board for SHGs, FPOs

Kolkata: The West Bengal Panchayat and Rural Development department on Friday said it plans to establish a dedicated marketing board for capacity building of self-help groups (SHG) and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

A senior official of the department also emphasised on its keenness to work towards rural development, particularly for thriving FPOs and SHGs, to bolster the state’s livelihood mission and women empowerment initiatives.

“We are planning to set up a dedicated marketing board for capacity building of FPOs and SHGs,” said P Ulaganathan, secretary of the Panchayat and Rural Development department, while addressing the ‘Krishi Sanlaap 2024’ organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI). He highlighted product development aligned with market demand and “marketing hand-holding” as the key for success of FPOs and SHGs.

Ulaganathan also spoke in favour of a closer collaboration with partners like PRADAN and BCCI to explore ways to propagate and develop more sustainable FPOs and SHGs.

He informed that 40 per cent of FPOs are currently active and the government is aiming to increase the number to accelerate rural development. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in December 2022 between the West Bengal State Rural Livelihood Mission (WBSRLM) under his department and e-commerce marketplace Flipkart. The partnership aims to empower women SHGs, artisans and weavers in the state by facilitating national market access and fostering sustainable economic growth.

‘Flipkart Samarth’ and WBSRLM will collaborate to encourage entrepreneurship among SHGs, provide assistance with onboarding them onto the online marketplace and offer support as they develop the skills necessary to leverage digital platforms for new business and

trade opportunities.