Bengal plans to open state data centres for AI model development

KOLKATA: The state Information Technology and Electronics (IT & E) department is set to come up with a proposal that would allow companies to use its data centres for building artificial intelligence models. Speaking at the 10th edition of TechMeet organised by Assocham, IT & E secretary Shubhanjan Das said the government is open to private players using state-run data centres for AI model building and training. He said the Siliguri data centre has very high computational capacity, while Software Technology Parks of India is also setting up its own data centre, scheduled to become operational this year.

Das said the Bengal Silicon Valley project, spread over nearly 250 acres, is expected to generate employment for around 7,500 people and attract investments of about Rs 30,000 crore, with 41 companies already allotted land and development progressing at full pace. He added that India ranks third in Asia in terms of the number of data centres, while West Bengal stands sixth nationally with 11 privately operated facilities. STPI has set up nearly 24 centres for entrepreneurship across the country and has supported over 2,000 startups through funding and other assistance, said Manjit Nayak, director, STPI Kolkata. Acting Deputy High Commissioner of the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, Bhaarat Dave, said the state’s upcoming GCC policy aims to position West Bengal as a next-generation technology power, while Sushil Mohta, Chairman of World Trade Centre Salt Lake, said Bengal is emerging as an attractive destination for GCCs due to its strong academic base, talent pool and improving infrastructure.