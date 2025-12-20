Bengal plans Rs 8.82 crore upgrade of Armed Police fleet

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has initiated a major upgrade of the state’s Armed Police fleet with plans to induct armoured personnel vehicles and specialised weapon transport carriers, as part of efforts to strengthen operational preparedness, personnel safety and

logistics support.

Reliable sources confirmed that tenders have been floated by the Office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Armed Police), Barrackpore for the same. The state plans to procure 12 Light Armoured Vehicles (LAVs) at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore.

In addition, the government has proposed the purchase of two weaponry container body mounted vehicles costing Rs 82 lakh, taking the total proposed expenditure to Rs 8.82 crore.

Officials said the initiative is part of a broader push to modernise police infrastructure, particularly for Armed Police units that are frequently deployed during sensitive law-and-order situations, major public events, disaster response operations and deployments in vulnerable areas.

The Light Armoured Vehicles are intended to provide enhanced protection to police personnel while ensuring mobility across different terrain and weather conditions.

Officials indicated that the armoured vehicles are expected to be used in operations requiring movement through high-risk or sensitive zones, where additional protection

for personnel is necessary. Alongside the armoured vehicles, the proposed induction of weaponry container body mounted vehicles is aimed at strengthening logistics support for the Armed Police.

Officials said these vehicles are designed for the safe and secure transport of arms and ammunition, with enclosed container bodies intended to reduce risks during transit and ensure better control over weapon movement during deployments.

Sources in West Bengal Police said the two procurements address distinct but complementary operational needs — personnel protection and secure logistics.

While the armoured vehicles are meant to safeguard police personnel, the weapon carriers are expected to streamline and secure the movement of

arms and equipment.

Officials confirmed that provisions have also been made for training of drivers and technical staff, along with assured servicing and maintenance support within

West Bengal.

Once inducted, the new vehicles are expected to enhance the Armed Police’s ability to respond swiftly and safely to evolving

security challenges.