Bengal plans Rs 75.46 crore Padma riverbank protection in Murshidabad

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has planned a Rs 75.46-crore riverbank protection project along the Padma River in Murshidabad district, to arrest erosion and secure vulnerable stretches close to the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Reliable sources in the Irrigation and Waterways Department confirmed that a tender has been floated for the project. The proposed work will be taken up on the right bank of the Padma near Atrosia and Renu in Lalgola block, a location that has been identified as erosion-prone. The project aims to protect a riverbank stretch measuring 1,830 metres, an official said.

An official said the primary objective of the initiative is to stabilise the riverbank and prevent recurring loss of land caused by shifting river currents. The protection work is also intended to reduce risks to nearby settlements, agricultural land and public infrastructure in the area, which lies close to the India–Bangladesh border, an official said.

“The Padma is a dynamic river with high discharge during certain periods. The project has been planned to provide sustained protection to the identified vulnerable stretch,” the official said.

The project has been designed with a completion period of 516 days, allowing the work to be executed in phases while taking into account river conditions and seasonal constraints. The relatively long execution timeline is intended to ensure proper sequencing of activities and quality control during implementation, another official said.

The work will be awarded through an e-tendering process, officials said, with eligibility conditions that require bidders to demonstrate prior experience in executing similar river protection or erosion-control works and adequate financial capacity. Officials said the project will be funded through state government resources allocated to the irrigation and waterways sector. No central funding has been indicated for the work, they added.

Erosion along the Padma has been a persistent concern in parts of Murshidabad, particularly in blocks bordering Bangladesh. The proposed project is expected to play a role in mitigating erosion-related risks in the area and strengthening long-term riverbank management.