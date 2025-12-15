Bengal plans Rs 7.19 cr solar high-mast lighting project

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has initiated steps to install 274 solar high-mast lighting systems across multiple districts as part of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Amar Para Amar Samadhan’ (APAS) programme, aimed at strengthening grassroots service delivery through renewable energy-based public infrastructure.

The project will be implemented by the West Bengal Renewable Energy Development Agency (WBREDA), an organisation under the state’s Department of Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources. Official documents state that requisitions were received for the installation of solar high-mast lighting at various locations under the APAS programme, following which WBREDA moved to undertake the project in a time-bound manner. It was learnt that each installation will comprise a 9-metre-high mast fitted with four 50-watt LED luminaires, powered by four 200-watt peak solar photovoltaic modules.

The systems will function independently of the electricity grid and are designed to provide area lighting at selected sites.

The proposed installations will be spread across Alipurduar, West Midnapore and North 24-Parganas districts, with West Midnapore accounting for the highest number of locations. After installation and commissioning, the solar high-mast systems will be handed over to the concerned local authorities in accordance with WBREDA’s directions.

The work will be carried out on a turnkey basis, covering supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the lighting systems. The scope of the project also includes comprehensive operation and maintenance for a period of five years, during which the implementing agency will be responsible for routine servicing, breakdown maintenance and fulfilment of warranty obligations.

Officials said the initiative reflects the state government’s emphasis on integrating renewable energy solutions into public infrastructure while ensuring operational reliability through long-term maintenance provisions.

The estimated cost of the project, inclusive of all applicable taxes and duties, has been fixed at Rs. 7.19 crore. The APAS programme is described as a flagship initiative of the West Bengal government, focusing on addressing local-level issues and improving service delivery through decentralised interventions. The solar high-mast lighting project forms part of this broader effort to deploy clean energy-based infrastructure at the grassroots level.

The installations are expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame following the issuance of the work order, subject to the necessary administrative and financial approvals.