Bengal passes Bill to ensure greater transparency in private hospitals

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed in the state Assembly on Tuesday, making it mandatory for private clinical establishments to prominently display fixed rates and package charges.

The Bill also requires clinical establishments to provide patients with a detailed estimate of all standard treatment charges not covered under fixed rates or packages before treatment begins.

The final payment bill must not exceed a limit set by the Bengal government, and any increase must be communicated within 24 hours, along with a subject-wise cost breakdown.

The new Bill also states that for treatment costs not covered under fixed rates, including packages, patients’ families must be informed of the possible costs and any increase must be communicated within 24 hours.

“This Bill is meant for bringing in more transparency in the functioning of the clinical establishments and also for strict adherence of fixed rates and charges, including the package rates for entire medical treatment,” said Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of state for Health and Family Welfare.

The Bill mandates e-prescriptions and requires

private hospitals to maintain long-term electronic medical records of patients, including treatment details, discharge summaries and prescriptions upon the state government’s request. According to the Bill, an officer no lower than the assistant director of Health services will now serve as the registering authority for private hospitals and nursing homes.

The Bill also puts a 90-day cap on the regulating authority to dispose of applications for fresh licences or renewals, specifying the reasons for acceptance or rejection. The Bill states that on the penal provisions, IPC will be replaced with BNS and CrPC will be replaced with BNSS.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants the public and private sector to work hand in hand for providing quality healthcare in the state for the common people.

This amendment is a step towards that direction,” said Bhattacharya.

Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, argued that the so-called small private medical establishments will not be able to provide e-prescriptions, which have been mandated in the Bill.

“At a time when their top leader, Narendra Modi, is advocating for a Digital India, the Leader of the Opposition is discussing the inability regarding e-prescription. He will be reprimanded by the Delhi leadership for making such a statement,” Bhattacharya said sarcastically.