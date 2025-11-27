MillenniumPost
Bengal officials review preps for Gangasagar Mela 2026

BY Agencies27 Nov 2025 11:59 PM IST

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting at the state secretariat to review arrangements for the upcoming Gangasagar Mela 2026, officials said.

The fair, scheduled from January 10-17, with witness its main auspicious bathing day on Makar Sankranti (January 14).

A senior official said the key discussion points included foolproof safety and emergency services, arrangement of uninterrupted water and electricity supply, setting up additional passenger shelters and buffer zones in anticipation of a high turnout of pilgrims.

Other agendas included coordinating health services, including a temporary hospital and air ambulances in the eventuality of pilgrims falling critically ill.

