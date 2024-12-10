Bengal officers’ joint forum to hold conference

Kolkata: The joint forum of officers from state-constituted services has decided to hold a grand conference to bestow gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for extending benefits to them.

The decision was taken unanimously on Sunday during a special general meeting of the forum, which comprises officers from the West Bengal Revenue Service, Labour Service, Co-Operative Service, and Food and Supply and Employment Service.

The Chief Minister had held a meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar with the Officers’ Association, on May 31, 2023, during which she not only lauded their work but also announced some benefits like promotion for encouragement to these officers.

“However, the notification that was released on August 31, 2023, excluded certain things that were discussed in the meeting. Some departments have not yet implemented the order properly.

Hence we want to bring the matter before the notice of the honourable Chief Minister, who has always been kind and considerate,” a senior member of the forum said.