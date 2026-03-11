Bengal my second home, journey in state far from over: Ex-Guv C V Ananda Bose

Kolkata: Former governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday described West Bengal as his "second home", and said his journey in the state was "far from over" as he would continue to remain associated with it. In an open letter to the people of the state, Bose thanked them for their support and warmth during his tenure. "Though my term has come to a close, my journey in West Bengal is far from over. I shall continue to be associated with West Bengal - my second home - as its integral part," he said. The former governor said he had travelled extensively across West Bengal over the past three years, interacting with people from different walks of life. "Over the past three years, I have had the occasion to tour the length and breadth of the state and interact with people, I shared meals with people in their thatched hut, I read with young scholars, I interacted with great learned men and women," he said.

Bose said he would cherish the memories of interactions with people across the state. "I remember my sister's embrace, that little boy's pat on my back, that youngster's firm handshake, the powerful message that the distant raised hand had to convey," he said. "Several decades back, Mahatma Gandhi had said, 'I am not able to leave Bengal, and Bengal will not let me go'. Today I share that feeling," the former governor wrote in the farewell message to the people. He also quoted Rabindranath Tagore's poem to underline his experiences while travelling across the state. "Leave this chanting and singing and telling of beads. He is there where the tiller is tilling the hard ground and where the pathmaker is breaking stones," he said, quoting Tagore's poem. Expressing confidence in the people of the state, Bose said, "I am sure my brothers and sisters of Bengal will reach great heights, and I shall, in my humble way, contribute to that." "As my innings in Lok Bhavan, Kolkata, draws to a close, may I once again express my heartfelt gratitude to you for the support and consideration extended to me," he said.

Bose concluded the message with a prayer for the prosperity and well-being of the people of West Bengal. "May Bengal reach glorious heights in the days to come. Let there be prosperity and good health for all. May Ma Durga protect my people. Vande Mataram," he said. Bose, who had been the West Bengal governor since November 2022, resigned on March 5, around 18 months before his term was set to complete. He has been replaced by R N Ravi, who served as the governor of Tamil Nadu.