Bengal mulls new policy to curb spike in cost of blood

KOLKATA: The state Health department is planning to come up with a new policy to control the price of the blood the private hospitals charge on the patients.

The new policy will give specific directives on the preservation of blood. It will also ensure that there are no artificial demands created by any private health establishments.Senior health officials have held meetings on repeated occasions to discuss various issues. One of the main focus areas is to control the price of blood in the private health establishments. Under the proposed policy, the government-run blood banks will not provide whole blood. these blood banks will give various components of blood. An app has been developed which will disseminate information among the people about the availability of blood components in various blood banks.