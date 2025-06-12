Bengal mulls interim flood management as Centre sits on river erosion aid

Kolkata: Amid the Centre’s inaction on tackling river erosion in Bengal, the state Irrigation and Waterways department is planning an interim flood management scheme for erosion-hit areas of Malda and Murshidabad, involving Bihar and Jharkhand.

Minister Manas Bhunia said discussions are underway and the Rs 610 crore project awaits the Chief Minister’s approval.

Over 25,000 bighas of land and 413 villages have been impacted, with thousands receiving rehabilitation aid.

Bhunia also flagged the Centre’s delay in approving a Rs 4,100 crore World Bank-backed project for the Sundarbans.

Despite repeated appeals, the Centre has yet to release funds to combat erosion in Bengal.