Bengal moves SC against Guv for ‘withholding’ Bills passed in Assembly

Kolkata: The state of West Bengal has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against Governor C V Ananda Bose, accusing him of withholding Bills sent to him by the state Assembly for assent without providing reasons, which they argue violates Article 200 of the Constitution. Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, highlighted during a press conference that Singh has been arrested five times in the past.



The petition was mentioned before Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud for urgent listing, and the court has agreed to consider the request. The state has listed eight Bills pending with the Governor, including The West Bengal Private University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The West Bengal Krishi Viswavidyalaya Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, among others.

The state’s petition argues that the Governor’s actions undermine democratic governance and the welfare measures intended through these Bills. It cites Supreme Court precedents regarding timely action on Bills, stressing that the Governor’s prolonged delay contradicts established norms. The petition also references recent conflicts over the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, where the Governor alleged administrative delays.

Bose countered these claims by asserting that administrative clarifications were pending from the state government since December 15, 2021. He noted that comprehensive updates on 22 Bills were provided in November 2023, indicating no lapses on his part.