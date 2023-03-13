Bengal moves resolution against high-handedness of ED & CBI in Assembly

Kolkata: Alleging that the Centre was misusing the agencies, Chandrima Bhattacharjee, state Finance minister questioned the constitutional right of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in arresting persons with the Gauhati High Court declaring the investigating agency ‘unconstitutional’ in a judgement in 2013. A resolution on the high-handedness of the investigating agencies was brought in the Assembly on Monday.



She also demanded that ED (Enforcement Directorate) should either deny the information that is being made public during the investigation or admit that leakage of information is taking place.

According to Bhattacharjee, the Central government led by BJP after it came to power in 2014 moved the Supreme Court and got an interim stay on the Gauhati High Court’s verdict but since then, there has hardly been any hearing on the matter.

“We believe that the Centre is misusing this interim stay by unleashing CBI on Opposition,” Bhattacharjee said during a discussion over a notice brought by TMC legislator Tapas Roy against alleged high-handedness by Central agencies.

“The daily questioning of ED for the sake of investigation is becoming public knowledge. How is it happening? We do not know whether the information that is coming out is true or false. But ED has not denied any such matter that has come to the forefront. They should either deny or admit that the investigation is being leaked. These prove clearly that the agencies are politically motivated,” Bhattacharjee added.

Roy alleged that the twin central agencies (ED and CBI) have been acting with an ulterior motive to arrest the leaders and functionaries of the ruling party on the plea of non co-operation to them in conducting investigations. Roy said that the Leader of the Opposition is making open statements that Central agencies will arrest certain Trinamool leaders.

“Are the Central agencies acting at the behest of the Leader of the Opposition and other BJP leaders?

They are trying to impose President’s Rule before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, but the Opposition unity will oust them from power,” Roy said.

Speaker Biman Banerjee said that some MLAs often urge him for security. “I hope that the Central agencies should inform the Assembly before taking any legal step against any MLA or minister,” he added.