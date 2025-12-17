Bengal model of conservation in focus at Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas

Kolkata: A Bengal-based approach to heritage-led development found a prominent platform at ‘Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas’, where Sandip Nowlakha, vice president of the Murshidabad Heritage Development Society, addressed delegates as a guest speaker, drawing parallels between Rajasthan’s havelis and Bengal’s historic homes.

An entrepreneur and heritage conservationist, Nowlakha spoke on “Havelis to Heritage: Unveiling the Legacy of Rajasthan’s Pioneering Entrepreneurs.” While the session focused on Rajasthan’s architectural legacy, his address extended the conversation to national relevance, citing Bengal as a living example of how heritage conservation can fuel cultural revival alongside economic sustainability.

He noted that Rajasthan has over a million havelis lying closed, many owned by families who migrated to cities such as Kolkata for business and professional pursuits. Once vibrant homes filled with antiques and heirlooms, several now stand neglected and are increasingly viewed as financial liabilities. According to him, Bengal faces a similar challenge with its ‘rajbaris’, ‘kothis’ and merchant houses.

Nowlakha proposed adaptive reuse of these properties as museums of family history that preserve architecture as well as entrepreneurial journeys. He cited Murshidabad restorations such as Kathgola Palace, Bari Kothi, Jagat Seth’s House and Nashipur Rajbari to underline the economic potential of conservation-led development.

“These examples show how heritage conservation can generate sustained visitor interest, local employment and economic activity without compromising historical integrity,” he said.

The event also featured sessions on investment in education, healthcare and tourism.

The programme was attended by dignitaries including Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan; Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture; Diya Kumari, deputy chief minister of Rajasthan; and Sundeep Bhutoria of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation.