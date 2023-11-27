Bengal Min junks Oppn speculations, says state still in talks with Adani Group

Kolkata: In an attempt to put to rest the controversy that the Adani Group has given up on the Tajpur deep sea port project, Bengal’s Cabinet minister for industry, Shashi Panja claimed that the state government is still in talks with the business group concerned regarding the project.



Controversy erupted at the recently concluded Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) where the chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced to the industrialists that the tenders for the Tajpur deep sea port project are open for participation. The Adani Group did not attend this year’s BGBS.

Addressing the Press at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, Panja said that a provisional Letter of Intent (LoI) was granted to Adani Ports which was the highest bidder. She highlighted that such projects require permissions at different levels. She confirmed that permission was sought from the Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs. She said that the Home Ministry gave a conditional clearance and the state government has sought certain clarifications from the Centre.

Commenting on the claims that are being made by the Opposition parties in Bengal, especially the BJP which said the Adani Group junked the plan for the port at Tajpur and has instead sought land at Mandarmani, Panja alleged that the Opposition had made misleading claims about the project and do not understand what it takes to get clearance for such a vital development.

She said that the project will be completed and that the state is still in touch with the Adani Group for the same.