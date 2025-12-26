Bengal migrant labelled ‘B’deshi’, lynched in Odisha; TMC asks how many innocent lives BJP wants

Kolkata: Accusing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not being vocal against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Bengal minister Shashi Panja claimed that the state BJP was trying to create a false narrative that her party was not speaking up against the atrocities on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Panja also slammed the BJP government in Odisha after a migrant worker from Murshidabad was lynched to death in Odisha’s Sambalpur after being branded “Bangladeshi” while two others were injured in the attack. Trinamool Congress alleged that BJP-backed goons carried out the attack.

She claimed that while one of them died, two others were seriously injured and were undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Odisha. “We condemn the incident,” the TMC minister said. Alleging that Bengali-speaking migrant workers were facing atrocities in some states on the pretext that they were Bangladesh citizens for speaking in the Bengali language, Panja claimed that the BJP was mum on the matter.

Three migrant workers Akir Sk, Palash Sk and Juel Rana of Suti block I, Murshidabad went to Sambalpur on December 20. Last night some BJP goons attacked them brutally at their workplace by spreading the rumour that they are Bangladeshis. Juyel Rana (30), of Suti I, Murshidabad succumbed to his injuries. The other two, namely Akir Sk and Palash Sk are badly injured and under treatment at Modipara Hospital at Odisha.

Trinamool Congress Samirul Islam MP on X said: “How many lives of innocent Bengali-speaking people the BJP wants? This is nothing but another example on how BJP treats Bengalis.” Panja wrote on X: “This is no longer politics. This is a declaration of war against Bengalis. In @BJP4India ruled states, speaking Bengali has become a punishable offence.”

On the Bangladesh issue, Panja said: “We condemn the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh in the strongest terms and stand by the brothers and sisters of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.” Panja claimed that neither PM Modi, nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been vocal against the atrocities on the Hindu community in the neighbouring country.