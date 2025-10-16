Bengal migrant goes missing in Guj; TMC questions safety of labourers in BJP-ruled states

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday criticised the BJP government in Gujarat after a migrant worker went missing while working in the western state. The incident has again raised serious concerns over the safety and welfare of West Bengal migrant laborers in BJP-ruled states.

Sharing the news on their official social media handle, the TMC accused the Gujarat government of failing to provide adequate protection and support to workers who travel to other states in search of employment. They have raised the question “Why is the government so indifferent?”

According to the family members of the missing person, Bidyadhar Mahato, who used to work in a colour factory near Bhuj, Gujarat, went missing on September 6.

TMC, in their post, highlighted that the Gujarat Government has not taken any measures, as the worker, who left his cellphone and other belongings, was missing for days. Bidyadhar, the sole earner of the family, has left Kanika Mahato, his wife, and his 8-month-old son helpless. The family informed that a zero FIR has been filed in the Barabazar Police Station, Purulia.

Another migrant worker from the same district, Madhusudan Mandi, has also gone missing. He is a resident of Saga Supurudi village. Madhusudan used to work in Sholapur, Maharashtra, as a construction laborer. As Madhusudan does not own a cellphone, his family tried to contact his colleagues and learnt that he had left Sholapur for Gujarat last Thursday. Since then, there has been no news. The matter has been reported verbally at Bandwan Police Station.

TMC in their post has mentioned that West-Bengal Police has started their search as they have little faith in the investigation going on in Gujarat.

While the conflict over implementing SIR is ongoing, hundreds of Bengali-speaking migrant laborers are facing hardships all over India. A 19-year-old migrant worker from Kaliachak, Malda, Amir Sheikh was detained and pushed into Bangladesh by the BSF and the Union Government.

Though he was ultimately repatriated with the help of the West Bengal Government and authorities. These incidents underscore the need for accountability and safeguards, especially in BJP-ruled states.