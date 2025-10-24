Bengal migrant detained in UP on suspicion of being Bangladeshi

Malda: A man from Malda district has allegedly been detained in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad (Prayagraj) merely for speaking in Bengali, after being labelled a Bangladeshi national. The detained individual, Abdul Gaffar (34), hails from Jola Kandi Para under Bamangram-Mosimpur Gram Panchayat, Kaliachak Police Station area.

According to family members, Gaffar, a hawker by profession, had left home about a month ago to sell plastic goods in Uttar Pradesh. They allege that despite possessing all valid Indian documents, including Aadhaar, voter ID, ration card and PAN card, he was detained by local authorities on suspicion of being an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh.

His mother, Tanzima Bibi, expressed distress, saying: “He went to Uttar Pradesh 34 days ago to earn a living.

Yesterday, through Kaliachak Police Station, we came to know that he has been detained on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi. We have already submitted all his documents

to the police.” Expressing concern over the incident, Abdur Rahman, Bonobhumi (Forest) Karmadhakshya of TMC led Malda Zilla Parishad, said: “It is extremely alarming that speaking Bengali in another Indian state can lead to someone being branded a Bangladeshi. He is a verified resident of our area with all valid documents. Yet he remains detained—such treatment raises serious questions.”

The family has urged both the Bengal and Uttar Pradesh governments to intervene and ensure Gaffar’s immediate release.