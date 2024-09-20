Bengal Med Council cancels Sandip Ghosh’s registration

Kolkata: The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Thursday cancelled the registration of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a rape-murder case and allegations of financial irregularities at the same hospital.



Ghosh, who had done his MS in orthopaedic surgery from the PGMIER, Chandigarh, will no longer be able to practise as a surgeon, or a doctor. Ghosh who is currently under CBI custody is no longer a doctor as his name has been removed from the list of registered medical practitioners maintained by the WBMC. A notification was issued by the council in this regard on Thursday. His licence was cancelled under various provisions of the Bengal Medical Act, 1914.

WBMC cancelled Ghosh’s registration after he failed to reply to the council’s show-cause notice, served on Sept 7, asking him why his registration should not be cancelled. He had been asked to reply within three days. Ghosh, currently behind bars, has not replied to the show-cause seeking clarification on charges of several irregularities against him. The council had written that in case of failure to reply within the stipulated time, or if his explanation was unsatisfactory, the council may cancel his registration.

The National Medical Commission last week had written to the WBMC seeking information as to why Ghosh’s registration was not cancelled. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Bengal chapter had earlier also urged the WBMC to revoke Ghosh’s medical registration.

The CBI had on September 14 arrested Ghosh in connection with the rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor. The CBI had earlier arrested him in a corruption case.