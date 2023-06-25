Bengal may introduce facility allowing registry within a day of social marriage

KOLKATA: Bengal may introduce the facility to complete the registry for marriage certificates within a day’s time after social marriage. It will, reportedly, start in the state only after getting the Cabinet’s approval.



It takes about eight days to register after a social marriage and at least a month if the couple wants to register before. If a facility like this is introduced then it will become easier for couples who live abroad or work in other states. However, it has been reported that it will only be possible under the Hindu Marriage Act.

A draft on this had been prepared and the rule will only be implemented after getting the approval of the Cabinet. This new rule is likely to be implemented by 2024.