Bengal mangoes in high demand at Delhi Expo; 25 tonnes sold

Kolkata: Mangoes from Bengal are selling like hot cakes at the Bengal Mango Mela & Handloom Handicrafts Expo 2025 at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi.

Around 200 varieties of mangoes from six districts in Bengal are being exhibited and sold at the Handloom Haat this year. “We have already sent 40 metric tonnes of mangoes and 25 metric tonnes have been sold as of Tuesday. We are ready to dispatch more mangoes as there is huge demand,” said a senior official of state Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI& H) department.

This year, mangoes from Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Bankura have found their place in the Handloom Haat this year. A good number of exotic varieties like Miyajaki, Kohitoor, Katimon etc are also an integral part of the consignment.

“Bengal produces over 400 varieties of mango and is one of the leading states in the production of table variety mangoes in the country, amounting to over seven lakh metric tonnes.

We have included as much variety as possible in our consignment to the capital. Malda’s Himsagar, Lakshmanbhog, Murshidabad’s Rani Pasand, Bankura’s Amrapali and Mallika are very much in demand,” the official added.

From 2022, mangoes from Hooghly and North 24-Parganas have been included in the consignment that goes to Handloom Haat, Janpath every year. “For the first time this year, we have sent Alphonso mangoes grown in Bankura.

The production of this variety in Mumbai this year has been hit by climatic conditions. So, we have included this in our consignment,” said Subhasis Batabyal, Director of State Horticulture Development Board.

A month back, there was a private fair in the capital and Alphonso mangoes sent from Bankura were appreciated. Buoyed by the response, the same variety from Bankura has been sent to the Bengal Mango Mela that will continue till July 8. The Resident Commissioner’s office has laid special emphasis on warehousing facilities for proper preservation and storage of the mangoes.