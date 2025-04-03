Bengal mandates UPMS portal for centralised proj monitoring

Kolkata: In a bid to accelerate the ongoing schemes and different development projects under various departments and also for time-to-time monitoring of their status, the state government has made it mandatory for all the departments to upload information relating to each project on Unified Project Management System (UPMS) portal.

The Finance department had earlier developed the Unified Project Management System (UPMS) portal and has integrated a number of departments in it for monitoring of projects.

The state Public Works Department (PWD) was the first to be on boarded on January 7 and departments like Public Health Engineering (PHE), Irrigation & Waterways (I&W), Water Resources Investigation and Development (WRI&D), Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) were also included. The Finance department on Monday issued a notification saying that all the departments will now have to upload information about the schemes under their fold and it started getting implemented from Tuesday. A senior government official said that the step was taken so that there is a mechanism for a centralised monitoring of all the ongoing projects under various departments from initiation till the day it finishes.

With an eye on the 2026 Assembly election, the state government is keen on completing various projects. All the work associated with various government departments would be processed through this portal for managing the complete life-cycle of a project from initiation to completion of the project. This digital platform will help in continuous monitoring of the public infrastructure created by the state in various sectors as well as timely maintenance and upgradation.

During the last 13 years, facilities pertaining to healthcare, education etc have been upgraded in the state. Multiple new construction of hospitals, schools, ICDS centres, public buildings were created through increased capital expenditure. The state has engaged various supervisors for timely inspection of schools, ICDS centres, hospitals and other public infrastructure who shall serve as the primary source of information.

The features of the online system includes app-based inspection of public service delivery establishments, online monitoring and supervision at all hierarchical levels of the government, OTP-based authentication, automatic geotagging on inspected establishments.