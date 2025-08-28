Bengal man held in Hry for threatening to attack Abhishek on social media

Kolkata: A man from Murshidabad district was arrested from Ambala in Haryana for allegedly threatening to attack Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sarijul Sheikh, a resident of Domkal area, allegedly posted a message on Facebook, claiming that an attack on Banerjee would take place within 10 days.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged at the Cyber Police Station of Murshidabad Police District on August 24, he said.

“Acting on the complaint, we launched a search operation and, with the help of Haryana Police, traced and arrested Sarijul Sheikh from Ambala. During the arrest, firearms and bombs were seized from his possession,” he said.

The accused was involved in illegal arms trading using social media platforms, the officer said.