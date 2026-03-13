‘Bengal loves those who love Bengal’: Mamata welcomes new Governor

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed newly sworn-in Governor R N Ravi with a pointed message that “Bengal loves those who love Bengal,” even as the swearing-in ceremony was marked by gestures of courtesy and political warmth.



At around 11.30 am, Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Sujay Paul, administered the oath of office to Ravi at Lok Bhavan. The former Governor of Tamil Nadu took the oath in Hindi.

After the swearing-in, Ravi went to the visitors’ room and sat there with his wife to meet the Chief Minister.

On hearing that Banerjee had arrived, he stepped into the hall to greet her and introduced his wife. Banerjee then presented him with the traditional Bengali uttariya and said: “Please see Bengal… Bengal loves those who love Bengal.”

During the ceremony, Banerjee also extended a warm gesture towards veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Biman Bose.

Noticing that Bose was seated in the third row, she walked up to him and said: “Bimanda, why are you sitting at the back? Please come to the front.” She then personally arranged a chair and escorted the veteran Left leader to the front row where she was seated.

The seat next to the Chief Minister had been reserved for Cabinet minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. Although Hakim was present at the ceremony, he had stepped out briefly for official work. Banerjee then asked Bose to occupy the vacant seat and also enquired about his health.

Apart from the Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and several senior officials of the state administration were present. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was absent, with the Bharatiya Janata Party represented at the event by Anirban Ganguly.

Earlier too, during a programme at Lok Bhavan, the Chief Minister had similarly rearranged seating to bring Bose to the front row.

