Bengal leads nation in hepatitis B reduction

Kolkata: In a relentless strive to eliminate hepatitis by 2030, the Bengal government has taken multiple steps, including population-based screening—which has become a role model for the country—and is carrying out a robust immunisation programme.

The state government’s efforts have started yielding results and Bengal is now one step nearer towards achieving its goal.

A recent nationwide survey showed that the prevalence rate of hepatitis B in Bengal dropped to 0.07 per cent.

It has only become possible due to effective planning and a strong will to implement all probable measures to check the disease.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed her happiness at the state’s outstanding achievement. The hepatitis B vaccine is provided to all newborns to give lifelong immunity.

Services like population-based screening have been taken to the sub-district level.

The state Health department has set up dedicated viral hepatitis treatment centres in various government-run hospitals and some medical colleges across the state to help patients detect the disease early through proper screening. It is estimated that globally 354 million people are living with hepatitis B and C.

The burden of hepatitis is nearly 9 times the burden of HIV infection. Spectrum of the disease varies from acute manifestation to chronic infection. In India, it is estimated that 40 million people are suffering from hepatitis B and 6-12 million people suffering from hepatitis C.

The private healthcare sector caters to a significant number of patients with viral hepatitis. Importantly, 29 per cent of deliveries are catered by the private healthcare

sector. Therefore, the role of Private Clinical Establishments and individual Medical PractitionerS are pivotal, when it comes to hepatitis-B/C care and treatment and prevention of Mother-to-Child transmission of hepatitis-B, which directly translates into reduction in new case incidences, and morbidity and mortality related to these infections.

The state Health department has already issued guidelines to all the private hospitals giving necessary instructions in order to eliminate hepatitis B and C from Bengal by 2030.

Referring to the survey, Banerjee in her statement on Tuesday said: “It is with great pleasure that I would like to inform you that our state West Bengal has achieved remarkable success in preventing Hepatitis B. A recent national survey showed a prevalence rate of 0.07 per cent in West Bengal, indicating the effectiveness of strong Hepatitis B prevention measures in the state.”