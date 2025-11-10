Bengal leads in voter roll revision, outpaces BJP-ruled states

Kolkata: Having already distributed over 4.17 lakh enumeration forms (till Saturday), Bengal leads among the 12 states and union territories where Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The distribution of enumeration forms by booth level officers (BLO) started from Tuesday.

Over 50 per cent of form distribution has already been executed in Bengal, with the total number of electors in the state being 7.66 crore. The other states which are under BJP rule are lagging far behind.

As per data of the ECI, states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh have distributed only 10 per cent of enumeration forms till Saturday. In Uttar Pradesh, the form distribution has been 6.32 per cent, in Madhya Pradesh it is 7.37 while in Chattisgarh the figure is 9.97 per cent.

“The progress in the distribution of enumeration forms in Bengal proves clearly that the BJP is making false and baseless allegations that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is opposing SIR in Bengal,” said a senior Trinamool Congress leader.

The union territories like Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry, have, however, made excellent progress in distribution of forms—Andaman 87.75, Puducherry 87.75. Lakshadweep has seen 29.35 per cent form distribution. Goa, another BJP-ruled state, has witnessed 89.46 per cent enumeration.

However, all these states and union territories have much less population than Bengal.

“Our target has been to complete the form distribution process within 7-10 days. The way we are progressing, we are hopeful of meeting the target. 80,861 BLOs have been appointed for this exercise,” said a senior official of the state Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office.

On November 9 (Sunday), till 8 pm, more than 5.15 crore enumeration forms were distributed in the state.