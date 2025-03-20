Bengal leads in Health infrastructure dev: CM

Kolkata: Presenting a detailed account of the development works carried out by her government to enhance the Health infrastructure in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly on Wednesday claimed that Bengal tops the list in Health infrastructure.

She again accused the BJP of divisive politics by playing communal cards. Banerjee asserted that the people of Bengal will soon give a befitting reply to them. She told the House that BJP often speaks about the well being of Hindus but they turn a blind eye to the state’s achievement when hundreds of Hindus from other states like Bihar, Tripura and North Eastern states come here in Kolkata for availing treatment.

“BJP often shouts slogans for Hindus. But do they care and go to people who come to Bengal from different states for treatment. They (BJP) always bring religion into the picture and divide people along religious lines. We will never listen to the lecture on religions by those who fuel communal tensions. We have learnt the values from the teachings of Ramakrishna and others. They (BJP) will soon get a befitting reply from the people of Bengal,” Banerjee added.

Attacking the Central government on its scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’, Banerjee said that around 1.5 crore applications have been rejected by the Centre. She said if a family has a scooter, they will not be entitled under the Central government’s health scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’. She said the state’s health scheme ‘Swasthya Sathi’ is universal as it poses no such obligations.

Giving detailed statistics on the betterment of health services in the state, Banerjee said Rs 130 crore has already been spent by the government for ‘Ratri Sathi’ initiative.

The number of MBBS seats has gone up to 5,700 from what stood at 1,355 when her government came to power. The institutional delivery has crossed 99 per cent and soon it will attain 100. Over 99 per cent of the total number of children in the state is fully immunized, said Banerjee.