Bengal leading IT sector investment surge: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that Bengal is undergoing a revolution in the Information Technology (IT) sector, with mainstream Indian media beginning to take notice.

“Happy to share that the mainstream Indian media have started taking note of Bengal now leading the IT sector investments in the country. In its latest (July 21, 2025) issue, India Today magazine has carried a piece titled ‘A New IT Sunrise’ and mentioned that ‘top firms are flocking to IT hubs in the West Bengal capital, attracted by the excellent infrastructure and the talent pool,’” Banerjee posted on her X handle.

According to the Chief Minister, IT exports from the state have grown more than eightfold—from Rs 4,500 crore in 2011, when her government first came to power, to Rs 35,000 crore at present.

At the Bengal Silicon Valley (BSV) hub in New Town, spread across 250 acres, 42 companies have already taken plots. Of these, 19 have commenced construction work in some form. Five companies have either completed their buildings or are close to doing so, while three are already fully operational.

To attract investment, the state government has offered land at a subsidised rate of Rs 5 crore per acre, against a market value that has appreciated from Rs 25 crore to Rs 40 crore per acre.

IT major TCS, which already has a campus employing 50,000 people in Bengal, is planning further expansion. Infosys, too, has set up a state-of-the-art office in the state.

Currently, around 2,200 IT companies are operating in Bengal, supported by 22 IT parks across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, thereby empowering local talent and entrepreneurs.

The state’s IT ecosystem has been further strengthened by progressive policies, including the Broadband Policy (2020), the Data Centre Policy (2021), and the Cable Landing Station Policy (2023), which have laid a solid foundation for sectoral growth.