Bengal leading IT investment surge, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that Bengal is undergoing a revolution in the Information Technology (IT) sector, with mainstream Indian media beginning to take notice.

“Happy to share that the mainstream Indian media have started taking note of Bengal now leading the IT sector investments in the country. In its latest (July 21, 2025) issue, India Today magazine has carried a piece titled ‘A New IT Sunrise’ and mentioned that ‘top firms are flocking to IT hubs in the West Bengal capital, attracted by the excellent infrastructure and the talent pool,’” Banerjee posted on her X handle.

According to the Chief Minister, IT exports from the state have grown more than eightfold—from Rs 4,500 crore in 2011, when her government first came to power, to Rs 35,000 crore at present.