Bengal launches skill-building programme for minority youths

Kolkata: In a bid to improve employment prospects for minority youth, the West Bengal government has launched a skill development programme to train young men and women in English stenography and computer applications.



The initiative will be implemented through the West Bengal Minorities’ Development and Finance Corporation (WBMDFC), which has invited training institutes to come forward to conduct the programme across the state.

“The objective is to equip eligible minority candidates with professional training in English stenography with application of computers so that they can participate successfully in recruitment examinations and interviews for posts in government offices and other organisations,” an official associated with the programme said.

According to the proposal, around 250 candidates will be trained under the programme in its initial phase. The course will cover English shorthand, typing and computer applications, combining traditional stenography skills with basic digital proficiency.

Training will be conducted in Kolkata as well as districts across West Bengal, making the programme accessible to candidates from different parts of the state. Each batch will have a maximum of 25 trainees, allowing instructors to focus closely on individual learning.

The course will run for six months, with classes scheduled for three hours a day, three days a week. Apart from regular classroom instruction, candidates will undergo daily tests and monthly mock examinations to monitor their progress. Training providers will also arrange motivational and personality development sessions to prepare trainees for interviews and professional environments.

Authorities said the government will closely monitor the quality of training. WBMDFC or its authorised representatives may inspect the training centres and evaluate the progress of trainees during the programme.

Importantly, candidates selected for the programme will not be charged any training fee, officials said, as the course is part of the state government’s broader effort to promote skill development among minority communities.

The WBMDFC plans to prepare a panel of training providers whose services may be used to run the programme in Kolkata and other districts depending on requirement and performance. Officials said the initiative aims to create a pool of trained stenographers capable of competing for positions in government departments, public sector organisations and private offices.