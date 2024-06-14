Bengal launches initiative to export handicrafts of state artisans to Dubai

Kolkata: In a major boost to the state Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) and Textile sector, the state government is taking the initiative to sell handicrafts made by Bengal artisans in the Dubai market.

According to sources, a discussion had taken place between the Bengal government and a Dubai-based organisation. A team from Dubai may soon visit the state to chalk out plans as to how the products can be exported to Dubai for selling in Dubai.

Steps have been taken to carry out branding and international marketing and also to prepare a roadmap as to how the products, prepared by the Bengal artisans can be sold through online platforms.

The move will not help Bengal’s products get international branding but will also bring a socio-economic change in the life of the artisans and those involved in the MSME sector and textile.

It was learnt that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a recent administrative meeting urged the former state Finance minister Amit Mitra to look into the possibilities.

After coming to power the Mamata Banerjee government has taken several steps to strengthen the MSME sector in Bengal and help the artisans grow their business.

The present government conducts fairs across the state to give a platform so that the artisans from all the districts can come and sell their products in these fairs.

Incidentally, Biswa Bangla Centre in Kolkata may host a programme in September-October showcasing handicrafts, textiles, and handloom products so that the artisans get a market. Food processing-related items may also be

on display.

For the first time, MSME and Textiles department organised the state Handicrafts, Handloom and Swarojgar fair in collaboration with the Anandadhara under the state Panchayat and Rural Development department at the Eco Park gate earlier this year.

It was organised to create more markets for the artisans and Self-Help Groups (SHG).

North Bengal districts along with Murshidabad district from South Bengal have been accommodated in the fair where the artisans got exposure. The fair was also carried out in several south Bengal districts in a phased manner.