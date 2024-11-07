‘Bengal keen on including its MSMEs in defence production’

Kolkata: State minister in-charge of the department of Power, Housing, Youth Services and Sports Aroop Biswas said that the state is keen to include its MSMEs in defence manufacturing capabilities to create an ecosystem of supply chain to the Indian defence industry.

“We aim to contribute to the advancement of the nation’s defence capability by harnessing Bengal’s strategic location and talented workforce. As we work together to achieve self-reliance in defence production, public-private partnerships, knowledge sharing and showcasing cutting-edge technologies play a vital role,” Biswas said at the inauguration of the two-day East Tech Symposium 2024 in Kolkata.

The East Tech Symposium 2024, themed “Military Excellence through Indigenous Technology” jointly organised by HQ Eastern Command (Indian Army), the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) was held on Tuesday and Wednesday (November 5 and 6).

The event brought together key stakeholders from the government, military and defence industry to spotlight India’s progress towards becoming a self-reliant, globally competitive defence manufacturing hub. There were more than 140 exhibitors from the industry, academic institutions and armed forces, exhibiting their products in the symposium.

East Tech 2024, the two-day event, serves as a platform for the Indian defence industry to showcase innovations and connect with the Eastern Command of the Indian Army. The symposium focused on advancing the ‘Make in India’ initiative, empowering MSMEs and startups, effective public-private partnerships, building a technological ecosystem and strengthening strategic self-reliance.