Bengal jumbo’s death sparks call by activists to enforce Cal HC orders

Kolkata: Following the death of elephant Suman in Bihar’s Siwan, animal protection groups have urged authorities in West Bengal and Bihar to immediately secure the two surviving elephants — Bhola and Basanti — and return them to the custody of the West Bengal Forest Department in compliance with binding directions of the Calcutta High Court and the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.



In a statement issued on February 22, activists said Suman’s death raises serious concerns about alleged non-compliance with multiple High Court orders directing that the elephants be seized and restored to state custody. They called for urgent, coordinated action to prevent further harm to the remaining animals.

Suman, along with Bhola and Basanti, was formerly associated with Nataraj Circus and became the subject of prolonged litigation pursued by the Kolkata-based CAPE Foundation, which challenged the legality of the elephants’ relocation from West Bengal to Bihar.

According to the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), the High Court had passed multiple directions requiring authorities to take custody of the elephants in accordance with applicable legal safeguards governing captive elephants. Despite these directions, the elephants were reportedly not taken into state custody.

The statement also referred to publicly circulating video footage that appeared to show Suman being used in a commercial activity while visibly unwell before she collapsed and died.

Animal welfare organisations have demanded that Bhola and Basanti be transferred without delay to an appropriate rehabilitation facility for independent veterinary assessment and long-term welfare planning and that any commercial use cease.