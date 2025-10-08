Bengal: Jindal (India) begins commissioning of Rs 1,500 cr steel capacity expansion

Kolkata: Jindal (India) Limited, a B.C. Jindal Group company, one of India’s leading downstream steel product manufacturers, has commenced commissioning of its 0.6 million metric tonne (MT) downstream steel capacity expansion at its manufacturing facilities in Bengal.

A company statement stated that the commissioning of the new cold rolling complex marks the completion of a major part of the expansion project. The expansion increases the company’s total downstream steel capacity by 60 per cent—from 1 million MT per annum to 1.6 million MT. With an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, Jindal (India) Ltd expects a substantial boost in sales revenue in the coming years.

Part of the Rs 18,000-crore B.C. Jindal Group, the company has added new production lines for coated flat products with advanced coating technologies, strengthening its manufacturing base and broadening its product portfolio to serve emerging sectors such as solar and home appliances. The expansion also enhances capacity for crash barriers and hollow section pipes used in construction.

The new production lines have been installed at Jindal’s state-of-the-art facilities in Howrah, with equipment supplied by global technology providers John Cockerill and Esmech Equipment (SMS Group).

“The strategic expansion aligns with our mission to contribute to the government’s infrastructure development goals. It will help drive growth in FY26, expand our geographical footprint and enhance our capabilities to manufacture premium downstream steel products,” a company spokesperson said.

Following the expansion, capacity for coated flat products will rise by 60 per cent, for pipe products by 40 per cent and for crash barriers by 75 per cent.

Recently, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Jindal India Steel Tech Limited (JISTL), the company received a Letter of Approval to set up a greenfield steel plant in Dhenkanal, Odisha. It plans to invest Rs 15,000 crore in Odisha in three phases by 2030, with the current Rs 3,600-crore investment marking the first phase of the project.