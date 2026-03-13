Bengal issues SOP to tackle LPG crisis, curb diversion

Kolkata: The Bengal government on Thursday issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure smooth LPG supply and prevent illegal diversion amid the growing LPG crisis in the state.



The government stressed that essential services must not be disrupted due to the shortage. Special attention has been given to maintaining uninterrupted LPG supply for mid-day meals in schools, ICDS services, food for hospital patients and essential domestic consumption.

To enhance monitoring, a round-the-clock state LPG Control Room has been set up at Nabanna to track LPG availability, stock levels and transportation across the state. For emergency communication, landline numbers 1070 and 033-2214-3526 and a mobile number — 8697981070 — have been activated.

A high-level State Committee headed by the Chief Secretary has also been constituted to review the situation. The committee includes principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of key departments such as School Education, Disaster Management, Health, Industry, Food and Supplies, Transport and Home.

Senior police officials, including the Director General of Police, ADG (Law and Order), the Kolkata Police Commissioner and ADGs of the Intelligence Branch and Enforcement Branch, are also members.

The government has decided to develop a state-level digital dashboard to track real-time data on LPG and other fuel stocks and distribution across the state.

To prevent artificial scarcity, the SOP directs oil companies such as Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL to maintain uninterrupted LPG supply to urban and rural domestic consumers and essential institutions. Priority will be given to households, hospitals, anganwadi centres, schools and colleges, and government hostels.

To ensure balanced distribution, single-cylinder consumers may be given priority in gas booking if required.

To speed up transportation, LPG tankers have been accorded the status of essential transport and police escorts or green corridors may be arranged when required.

The SOP also mandates strict enforcement at the district level. District LPG Monitoring Committees, headed by district magistrates, will inspect distributors’ stocks and address local issues.

Authorities have been instructed to curb illegal hoarding of domestic LPG cylinders, black marketing, overpricing and diversion of cylinders to other sectors. If such offences are detected, strict legal action will be taken.

Officials said tighter monitoring would help distinguish between genuine demand and panic-driven artificial demand.

The government has also emphasised promoting alternative fuels to reduce pressure on LPG supply. Kerosene supply through the Public Distribution System and the open market will be increased in rural areas, while the transport sector is being encouraged to shift towards CNG wherever possible.

The SOP calls for public awareness campaigns to discourage panic bookings or hoarding of LPG cylinders.

Additionally, the state police have launched three helpline numbers — 033-49506101, 033-35026214 and 033-24874400 — for citizens to report urgent complaints related to LPG and other fuel issues.

The government expressed hope that these measures would help resolve the LPG crisis at the earliest and provide relief to the public.