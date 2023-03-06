Bengal is the only state to cover post-retirement pension: CM

kolkata: Stating that if Bengal stops giving pensions after retirement as other states have, it could save Rs 20,000 crore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she has done her best to extend benefits to every citizen irrespective of their caste, creed and religion and it is impossible for her to offer more dearness allowance (DA) at the current juncture.



“I have done my best to cover all people across caste, community and religion and I can’t do anything more. If you still dislike me, you can chop off my head; I am ready to sacrifice my life but you will not get more (DA) from me at this point,” Banerjee said reacting to a section of government employees who have been agitating demanding that the DA offered by the state government should be at par with that offered by the central government.

Banerjee argued that Bengal is the only state in the country that offers pension post-retirement. “All other states have stopped giving pensions. Few offer a contributory pension. But we bear the expenses for the total pension amount. If we stop offering this we will be saving Rs 20,000 crore. Do I stop this pension? I am leaving this to my Opposition to decide. Tripura and Uttar Pradesh (both BJP-ruled states) do not offer this pension,” she maintained.

She added that 125 per cent DA was merged during the 6th Pay Commission. “During the CPI(M) rule, DA was pending. 33 per cent DA was given by them (CPI-M) in 34 years. After this, we have formed our Pay Commission and now we are offering DA to the tune of 99 per cent and 6 per cent, the notification for which has already been released,” Banerjee said, adding that the state has spent Rs 1,89,000 crore till date for paying DA to the government employees.

The six per cent DA is the total of the three per cent increase announced in December 2020 (meant for January 1, 2021 implementation) and a similar raise declared in the state Assembly on February 15, soon after tabling the state Budget.

Banerjee argued that the pay scale of the state employees and the central employees are different and the benefits that are offered to the state employees are much more than the centre.

She said: “We give leave of 10 days for the Durga Puja, 2 days leave for Eid festival, 2 days for Chaath Puja etc. There are 41 days of paid leave in total.

“The Centre has withdrawn the holiday on December 25 (Christmas Day) but we haven’t. 371 days of paid leave is allowed for women after childbirth. There is also adequate paternity leave. We are also offering an opportunity to the state employees for foreign visits to countries like Bangkok, Sri Lanka once in 10 years. Salaries are being paid on the first day of every month.”

She reiterated that the Centre has not disbursed funds for rural roads, rural housing and 100 days work scheme.

“Centre owes us Rs 10,000 lakh crore. The Centre controls the RBI (Reserve Bank of India). But we do not have control over any such bank,’’ she said.

Banerjee’s outburst at the state Assembly came on a day when Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and ISF leader Naushad Siddiqui visited the agitators who have been demanding DA at par with the Centre at Esplanade and extended solidarity to their movement.