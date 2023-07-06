Bengal is poised to become the logistic hub of India: U.S. Ambassador

Kolkata: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday expressed his optimism that Bengal is poised to become the logistic hub of India with investment of top companies here already and its locational advantage.



Garcetti while addressing an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) referred to his meeting with the Principal Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and Finance Department of Bengal government, Amit Mitra on Thursday and said that the latter had urged him for investment in infrastructure in the state.

He referred to the investment of Amazon and Flipkart in the state and expressed his hope that with the state strategically located, it can cater best to South Asia, South East Asia and East Asia.

“President Biden requested me to serve as the U.S. Ambassador, saying he wanted someone who he could trust and who also understood the significance of India. Now is the perfect time for India and the U.S. to invest in the future and bring about peace and prosperity. We can define freedom and economic success together and do all of these things to safeguard our people to preserve our earth for future generations. Our connection has never accelerated this quickly, making this one of history’s great moments,“ Garcetti said in his address.

Reiterating that the US have long-standing relationships with West Bengal through several industries, he referred to the projects like The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) is supporting women entrepreneurs in East and Northeast India in realising their aspirations and changing the education system at the same time.

“We are open for business and we are here to support and uplift the dreams of Bengalis and other people in the east and northeast of this nation. Your dreams can be helped and supported by our team,” he added.

“India and the U.S. are united in the determination to use the G20 to establish and implement mutually beneficial objectives for global investment and growth. The U.S.-India alliance is a pillar of the free Indo-Pacific partnership, and strengthening this new generation of defence collaboration will undoubtedly demonstrate how technological advancement and expanding military cooperation between our countries can be advantageous for the whole world,” Mehul Mohanka, President, ICC said in his welcome address.

The main topics of discussion were bilateral trade, investments, security, defence, clean energy, and technology. U.S. Consul General Melinda Pavek, and Dr Rajeev Singh, Director General, ICC also, attended the session.