KOLKATA: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed shock over the incidents of death that took place on Thursday and asserted that Bengal is committed to protect the rights of the common people. Miscreants who are creating trouble will be brought to book, the Governor said.



“Bengal is committed to protect the right of the common man for freedom and peace in society, at the time when elections to the local bodies are about to take place. Miscreants and those who flaunt muscle power will be brought to book and shown their due place behind the bars. Bengal is going to witness a new era of peaceful elections to the local bodies. The Hon’ ble Calcutta

High Court has issued orders directing all concerned in unequivocal terms, to do their duty and to discharge their obligations as per the

Constitution of India. The Court’s verdict will be implemented in letter and spirit,” reads a press statement issued by the Governor.

“Shocked to hear that the death toll in pre elections in Bengal is increasing…..In a democracy, people are the masters. It is their inalienable right to exercise their franchise, without fear..Violence has no place in democratic elections. People have the right for peace and harmony,” reads the statement further.