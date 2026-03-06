Bengal invites bids to refurbish ageing buses at Shalimar Works

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has initiated a drive to refurbish ageing buses of the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) in a bid to improve passenger comfort and extend the operational life of public transport vehicles.



According to sources, the state-run The Shalimar Works Ltd has invited bids from agencies to undertake full bus body renovation at its workshop in Howrah. Sources in the transport department said the move is aimed at repairing older buses that are still mechanically sound but require extensive body and interior work.

Officials said refurbishing such buses would allow the state to keep them in service for several more years while improving their condition for commuters. “Many buses remain operational but require major repairs to the body and interiors. Renovation will help restore them and improve passenger experience,” an official said. The work will involve repairing and replacing damaged portions of the bus body, flooring and structural components, along with fixing doors and windows. Interior fittings will also be repaired or replaced where necessary.

Electrical components, including wiring and lighting inside the buses, will also be repaired as part of the process. After the structural work is completed, the buses will undergo fresh interior and exterior painting before being returned to service.

Officials said the labour cost for refurbishing each bus has been put at about Rs 6.74 lakh for buses up to 10 metres in length and around Rs 8.12 lakh for buses longer than 10 metres.

According to officials familiar with the plan, renovation of each bus is expected to take about 40 days once it is handed over to the workshop. The refurbished buses will be inspected before being sent back for operation.

Further, the initiative is part of efforts to strengthen bus services and keep more vehicles on the road to meet commuter demand. “Refurbishing buses that are still serviceable helps increase fleet availability without the cost of buying new vehicles,” another official said.

Officials said interested agencies have been asked to submit bids within the stipulated deadline, after which the work order will be issued.