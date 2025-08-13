‘Bengal industry grows 7.3% in 2024-25, beats nat’l avg’

Kolkata: Bengal’s industry sector grew 7.3 per cent in 2024-25, outpacing the national average of 6.2 per cent and placing the state among the country’s top five economies, said state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty.

Speaking at Logis East 2025, organised by CII Eastern Region in Kolkata, Chakraborty noted that as of January 2025, Bengal’s unemployment rate stood at 4.14 per cent—almost half the national average of 7.93 per cent.

He stressed the state’s strategic position as the gateway to North-East India, with the third-largest road network in the country, 17 National Highways and two Asian Highways. The Kolkata and Haldia ports serve as key maritime hubs and 16 per cent of India’s National Waterways pass through the state. Air connectivity is supported by international airports in Kolkata and Bagdogra and a greenfield airport at Andal.

Former Chief Secretary and WBHIDCO vice-chairman HK Dwivedi outlined plans for the Varanasi-Kolkata expressway, aimed at drastically reducing freight transit time. The corridor will pass through backward and mineral-rich districts including Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, Hooghly and Howrah. He said the state also plans to develop three airports for civil use at Chharra (Purulia), Kalaikunda (West Midnapore) and Hasimara (Alipurduar).

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMPK) chairman Rathendra Raman cited improvements in port efficiency, including faster vessel turnaround, night navigation and floating cranes for container handling.

He also mentioned the port-linked express service between Haldia and Dankuni and the planned major gateway port at Balagarh.

The two-day conference-cum-exhibition, along with B2B meetings, is being attended by hundreds of stakeholders.