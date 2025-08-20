Bengal industrial workers’ bonus hiked ahead of Puja

Kolkata: Around two lakh workers employed in nearly 150 sponge iron, ferro alloy and rolling industries across Bengal will receive a higher bonus ahead of Durga Puja.

The bonus has been raised by 0.7 percentage points, from 16.5 per cent last year to 17.2 per cent this year. A tripartite agreement to this effect was signed on Monday between the state Labour Department, trade unions and industry representatives at the New Secretariat Building.

These industries are spread across West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Birbhum.

Workers’ ex gratia has also been increased — from Rs 900 last year to Rs 1,100 this year, a hike of Rs 200. The demand for a higher bonus was placed by the Trinamool Congress labour wing, INTTUC.

As per the agreement, the bonus must be disbursed by September 10, 2025.

State Labour minister Moloy Ghatak said the agreement was executed under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, adding: “There has been an increase in bonus this year too.”