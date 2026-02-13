Bengal inducts 25 AC CNG buses; plans 200 by March-end

Kolkata: West Bengal Transport Department has inducted 25 new air-conditioned CNG buses into the city fleet, a senior official said on Thursday.

The state plans to increase the number of AC CNG buses to 200 by the end of March.

The newly introduced buses are operating along 21 designated green corridors connecting

Kolkata with adjoining districts such as Howrah, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas. Some of the services also cover the New Town–Sector

V IT hub.