Bengal HS Council warns schools against controversial questions

Kolkata: After the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) directed secondary schools not to set any questions that may result in controversy or embarrassment tarnishing the image of the Board and the state of Bengal, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has now issued a stern warning to schools, advising them against including questions in the Selection Test for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination that could spark controversy or tarnish the reputation of the Council or the state government.

The final annual Higher Secondary (HS) exams are scheduled from March 3 to 18, 2025. The WBCHSE had earlier instructed all schools to conduct the Selection Test for Class XII students by November 30.

On November 22, the Council published a notification requesting schools to submit the question papers of the Selection Test of Class XII for all subjects to WBCHSE via e-mail immediately after the completion of the examinations.

The Council has also directed that all questions in the Selection Test must strictly adhere to the prescribed curriculum and syllabus for Class XII. The notification states: “There should not be any question that may result in controversy or cause any kind of embarrassment, defaming the image of the Council and the State of West Bengal.”

The notification further outlined that the question papers must be set by the concerned subject teachers within the schools.

Any violation of these guidelines will result in the head of the institution being held accountable, warned WBCHSE.