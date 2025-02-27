Bengal Himalayan Carnival 2025: Celebration of culture and nature

Siliguri: The Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN) is set to host the 5th edition of the Bengal Himalayan Carnival, an annual celebration that promises to showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Organised in collaboration with the state Tourism department, the carnival will run from February 28 to March 2 across three picturesque locations in North Bengal: Toribari, Rishyap, and Sonada.

This year, the carnival focuses on “Living Buddhism – The Essence of Bengal Himalaya” as its central theme, highlighting the Buddhist heritage that thrives in the region.

Visitors will be immersed in the customs, practices and spiritual significance of Buddhism, which has deeply influenced the region, with indigenous Buddhist communities such as Sherpas, Bhutias, Lepchas, Tamangs, Yolmos and ethnic Tibetans.

“By highlighting the lesser-known yet immensely beautiful destinations of Toribari, Rishyap, and Sonada, the event aims to rejuvenate local tourism and provide a platform for rural communities to showcase their cultural treasures,” said Tanmay Goswami, the Joint Secretary of HHTDN.

The carnival will kick off on February 28 at Toribari, an off-beat destination near Siliguri. Visitors will get a chance to explore the Ewam Monastery, which will help in boosting the Buddhist culture for the visitors. Since 2018, several homestays have come up at the location. “Currently, we have around 7 homestays in the area. A few years ago, people did not even know about our location. But slowly it is being developed. We want to highlight this as an off-beat location; therefore, Toribari has been chosen as the first location for the carnival,” said Uden Lepcha, one of the organizers from Toribari.

The second day’s program will be held at Rishyap in Kalimpong, a tranquil village known for its picturesque views of the Himalayas. Visitors can explore offbeat destinations, local cuisines, shop for handicrafts, and many more. The last day’s program will be held at Sonada in Darjeeling. This location is famous for its Buddhist heritage and stunning natural beauty.

“There are around 30 homestays in Sonada. We also want to highlight our local food and culture through this festival,” said Nirupama Mokhtan from Sonada.