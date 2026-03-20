Bengal hikes ad-hoc bonus for Civic Volunteers

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has issued a notification announcing an increase in the ad-hoc bonus for Civic Volunteers working under the Kolkata and state police. The order was issued by Nabanna on Thursday.

According to the directive, civic volunteers, who were earlier receiving an allowance of Rs 6,800, will now get Rs 7,400 for the 2025–26 financial year—an increase of Rs 600.

The decision will also be applicable to village police personnel.

Earlier, ahead of the elections during the Interim Budget, the state had announced its decision to increase the monthly remuneration of Civic Volunteers.