Bengal highlights investment potential at diplomats’ roundtable ahead of ‘BGBS 2025’

Kolkata: In a Diplomats’ Roundtable organised by the West Bengal government in partnership with FICCI, the state was showcased as a vibrant investment destination as it is transforming into a hub for manufacturing and logistics, creating jobs and enhancing exports.

The event in New Delhi was held as a prelude to the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025 scheduled to be held on February 5 and 6 in Kolkata.

The event was attended by Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and senior diplomats representing over 42 countries.

Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state’s Finance department, said that Bengal is transforming into a hub for manufacturing and logistics, creating jobs and enhancing exports. With forward-thinking policies and dynamic leadership, the state is shaping a robust, job-intensive economy.

Highlighting the state’s strengths, Chandrima Bhattacharya, MoS, state departments of Finance, Health & Family Welfare, Land & Land Reforms, Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation, Planning and Statistics, Programme Monitoring, Environment, emphasised that Bengal offers seamless connectivity for international trade, abundant natural resources, robust infrastructure, and a skilled workforce, making it a prime destination for investments across diverse sectors.

Diplomats from Europe, CIS, SAARC, Arab & Middle East, Africa, ASEAN, LAC, OCEANIA, North America, East Asia & Southeast Asia and several other regions also shared their perspective on the possible areas of mutual collaboration to strengthen bilateral ties.

BGBS 2025 will bring together policymakers, corporate leaders, business delegations, entrepreneurs, academia, and think tanks from around the globe to form strategic and business alliances.

An issued statement read: “The overwhelming response to this year’s Diplomats’ Roundtable underscores the rising interest in West Bengal’s dynamic economy, investor-friendly environment, and inclusive governance model. BGBS 2025 is poised to further strengthen West Bengal’s position as a global hub for business and innovation”.