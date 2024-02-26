Bengal: Health regulatory body asks diagnostic centres and pvt hospitals to arrange recovery room at radiology

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) during a workshop with the representatives of various private hospitals and diagnostic centres in the city laid down a standard operating procedure saying that a recovery room must be kept in the radiology department of these institutions so that emergency treatment can be given to the patients in case their health condition deteriorates while MRI is being performed.

The decision came after the WBCERC in some recent cases found patients died while MRI procedures were being performed on them. In some cases, housekeeping staff were also injured. The WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said that a girl died in INK in Mullickbazar when she was undergoing an MRI. A 45-year-old woman also died while undergoing an MRI in Quadra diagnostic centre. “Firstly, one has to ensure that precautionary measures are taken while performing radiological tests. If any incidents happen, the patients should be given emergency treatment at the recovery room. It is important to ensure safe radiological tests,” Justice (retired) Banerjee said. The workshop was also attended by many radiologists from across the state.