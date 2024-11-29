Bengal has lowest inflation rate among other Indian states: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in the state Assembly on Thursday that the inflation rate in Bengal is the lowest among all the states in the country.

Banerjee was referring to the latest retail inflation data for October released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) that showed that out of the 22 states and Union Territories for which data is available, half have recorded an inflation rate above 6 per cent.

Bengal’s inflation rate is 4.6 and only Delhi, which is a Union Territory has an inflation rate of 4 per cent which is less than Bengal.

Chhattisgarh has the highest inflation rate at 8.8 per cent, Bihar has 7.8, Odisha 7.5, Uttar Pradesh 7.4 and Madhya Pradesh registered 7 per cent.

The latest retail inflation data for October, which showed a surge to 6.2 per cent, highlights the growing inflationary trend across India, largely driven by food prices.

Vegetables, cereals, fruits, oils, and fats were identified as key contributors to this price rise.